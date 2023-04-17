U.S. pips China to become India's top trading partner

Indian American economic partnership is thriving. ... moreIndian American economic partnership is thriving. In 2022–2023, the US will surpass all other trading partners as India's largest trading partner.The bilateral trade between India and the US climbed by 7.65 percent to USD 128.55 billion in 2022–23 from USD 119.5 billion in 2021–22, according to preliminary figures from the commerce ministry. In 2020–21, it was the trade between India and the U.S was USD 80.51 billion.
