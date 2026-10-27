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‘U.S. Power To Collapse By 2028’: ‘America’s Nostradamus’ Predicts a Nuclear Nightmare | Details

John Hogue, often called America’s Nostradamus, has issued a stark forecast of a possible 27-year world war, nuclear conflict in the Middle East, and the collapse of American power by 2028.Drawing on decades of studying Nostradamus’s verses, Hogue claims rising US-Iran tensions could lead to nuclear strikes, Iranian retaliation against American warships, and a wider global conflict. He also links Ukraine to potential escalation and predicts severe economic disruption, including fuel shortages and inflation.

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Published27 Oct 2026, 06:57 PM IST
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‘U.S. To Collapse By 2028’: ‘America’s Nostradamus’ Predicts A Nuclear Nightmare
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