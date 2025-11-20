English
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 20 2025 15:58:24
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 307.00 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.45 -0.38%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,456.70 1.29%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,549.10 2.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,008.80 1.42%
U.S. President Donald Trump's Son Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa | WATCH

Updated: 20 Nov 2025, 07:57 pm IST Livemint

Donald Trump Jr arrives at Taj Mahal with 126 VIP guests from 40 countries — epic 1-hour tour on November 20, 2025! Don Jr poses at iconic Diana bench, guided by same expert who hosted President Trump in 2020. Massive CISF & US Secret Service security, full cleaning drive, stray animals cleared. Next: Luxurious Udaipur wedding! Watch the Trump family royal visit!

 
