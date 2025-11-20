U.S. President Donald Trump's Son Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa | WATCH

Donald Trump Jr arrives at Taj Mahal with 126 VIP guests from 40 countries — epic 1-hour tour on November 20, 2025! Don Jr poses at iconic Diana bench, guided by same expert who hosted President Trump in 2020. Massive CISF & US Secret Service security, full cleaning drive, stray animals cleared. Next: Luxurious Udaipur wedding! Watch the Trump family royal visit!
