U.S. President Trump Declares 'Good Relations With PM Modi' During UK Trip: WATCH

Updated: 19 Sept 2025, 12:09 am IST

US President Donald Trump’s mixed signals on India: Sanctions for Russian oil but “very close” to Modi as birthday wishes fly amid trade thaw! Trump claimed he “sanctioned” India to end the Russia-Ukraine war by curbing oil buys, yet praised Modi as a “friend” after wishing him a happy 75th birthday. With 50% tariffs in place, Tuesday’s positive trade talks signal a deal soon. Modi thanks Trump for Ukraine support. Watch the full diplomatic drama!