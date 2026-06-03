U.S. Proposes New Tariffs on India, China and Dozens of Trading Partners Over Forced Labour

The United States is proposing a fresh wave of tariffs targeting dozens of countries, including India, over concerns linked to forced labour in global supply chains. The move, led by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, could impose an additional 12.5% duty on Indian exports. According to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, weak enforcement of forced labour bans by key trading partners is distorting fair competition and disadvantaging American businesses.