G20 summit: US & Russia take opposing stands; India pushes for consensus

Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:03 AM IST

India is hoping for a consensus to emerge over key... moreIndia is hoping for a consensus to emerge over key issues at G20 foreign ministers' meeting despite US & Russia-China combine taking opposing stands over Russia-Ukraine conflict. Will India succeed in ensuring a consensus? What do the experts think? Know in mint's latest episode