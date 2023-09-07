U.S. Sanctions: All Bark, No Bite; China Makes Chip Breakthrough, Russia Grows Richer | Watch

Defying U.S. sanctions on semiconductor tech shari... moreDefying U.S. sanctions on semiconductor tech sharing, Chinese mobile phone maker Huawei has succeeded in making a mobile phone with a 7nm processor. In 2019, the U.S. restricted Huawei's access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models. This restricted Huawei to making limited batches of 5G models with stockpiled chips The U.S hoped this will cripple Chinese mobile handset manufacturing. But within years, Chinese chipmaker SMIC has demonstrated the capability to make advanced 7nm processors. Does this mean U.S. sanctions are now toothless? What will the U.S. do next? Abhishek Singh
