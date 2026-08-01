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U.S. Sanctions Firms In India, China And Russia For Aiding Iran | Mahan Air

The US Treasury has imposed fresh sanctions on companies in India, China and Russia accused of providing logistical and commercial support to Iran’s Mahan Air and the IRGC. Key targets include India’s Skiez Travels, China’s Shanghai Wings and Tang Xin, Russia’s Air Cargo Pro, and Iran’s DadeNegar. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said those helping Mahan Air or the IRGC are sustaining a “terrorist enterprise.” Assets under US jurisdiction will be frozen, with secondary sanctions risks for banks and global firms.

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2026, 05:13 PM IST
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U.S. Sanctions Firms In India, China And Russia For Aiding Iran | Mahan Air
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