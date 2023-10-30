US Sanctions Slow Down India’s Vostok Plans; Due Diligence Pending, Dividends Stuck | Details

Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 05:05 PM IST

India’s plans to invest in Russian oil and gas major Rosneft's project in Vostok have slowed down as American consultants who conduct third-party studies are staying away from the sanctions-hit Russian Federation which has caused an excessive delay in wrapping up due diligence. These investments are crucial for India to secure future supplies. Watch the full video to find out the details.