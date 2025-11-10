US Senate Agrees To Extend Funding For A Few More Weeks After RECORD Government Shutdown: What Next?

Updated: 10 Nov 2025, 07:48 pm IST

The U.S. senate reached an agreement to extended government funding in what could end the longest shutdown till date. The 40-day shutdown sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and had a huge impact on air travel across the U.S. Now, the senate has reached a deal that will keep the government funded until 30th January 2026, offering temporary relief to millions affected by the halt on public services. However, it's key to note that the amended package would still have to be passed by the House of Representatives and sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, a process that could take several days. Watch.