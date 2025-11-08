A fierce debate has unfolded inside the Senate over whether lawmakers should receive pay during the US govt shutdown. Senator John Kennedy has introduced new legislation aimed at changing how congressional salaries are handled when federal operations halt. His proposal comes as thousands of federal workers face uncertainty over their next paycheck. Watch.
