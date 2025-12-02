U.S. Shook The World With Tariffs, But Now Washington’s AI Spending Is Saving It

Updated: 02 Dec 2025, 12:19 am IST

Trump’s tariffs are crushing global trade, yet the world economy just got a surprise upgrade - thanks to America’s $400 Billion AI spending explosion! Amazon, Google, Meta & Microsoft are single-handedly offsetting the trade war pain, driving half of US growth in 2025. Taiwan GDP forecast jumps to 7%, South Korea & Netherlands boom, while the rest face 0.5% trade growth in 2026. Is AI the only thing saving us from recession?