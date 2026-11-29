U.S. Shuts Key Gulf Naval Base After Massive Damage From Iran | Details

The future of the U.S. Navy’s major base in Bahrain—home to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters—is increasingly uncertain following repeated Iranian drone and missile strikes that have left the facility heavily damaged and largely stripped of personnel. According to The Washington Post and a Congressional Research Service estimate cited in coverage, damage to NSA Bahrain is projected at more than $400 million, with U.S. military officials acknowledging it remains unclear when or whether the hub will return to pre-war operational levels after personnel dropped sharply from over 8,000 before the conflict began.