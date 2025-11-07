English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 07 2025 12:20:58
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.05 -0.51%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 2,007.20 -4.17%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 307.30 0.49%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,225.30 -0.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.85 -0.36%
Business News/ Videos / US To Cut 10% Of Flights At 40 Major Airports Amid Longest Government Shutdown | Details

US To Cut 10% Of Flights At 40 Major Airports Amid Longest Government Shutdown | Details

Updated: 07 Nov 2025, 12:26 pm IST Livemint

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday that he would order 10% of flights at 40 major US airports to be cut starting Friday unless a deal to end the federal government shutdown is reached. The shutdown, now in its 36th day and the longest in US history, has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue