Business News/ Videos / US To Cut 10% Of Flights At 40 Major Airports Amid Longest Government Shutdown | Details

US To Cut 10% Of Flights At 40 Major Airports Amid Longest Government Shutdown | Details

Updated: 07 Nov 2025, 12:26 pm IST Livemint

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday that he would order 10% of flights at 40 major US airports to be cut starting Friday unless a deal to end the federal government shutdown is reached. The shutdown, now in its 36th day and the longest in US history, has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay.