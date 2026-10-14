U.S. Treasury Slaps Bank Of America With $1.2 Billion Penalty Over Money Laundering Control Failures

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed a $1.2 billion penalty on Bank of America — the third-largest in Treasury history — for failures to detect and report suspicious financial activity and comply with anti-money laundering rules. Regulators found the bank violated the Bank Secrecy Act by relying too heavily on external inquiries instead of fixing longstanding gaps in its own monitoring systems. The lapses affected identification of national security risks, including Chinese money-laundering networks and illicit activity along the southwest border.