U.S. Troops Off To West Asia: Trump Planning A Ground Invasion Of Iran?

rump Talks Peace With Iran – But Pentagon Deploys 6,000+ Troops for Possible Ground War US President Donald Trump claims he wants a deal and is talking directly to Tehran. At the same time, the Pentagon is quietly sending over 6,000 more troops — two Marine Expeditionary Units plus 1,000+ soldiers from the 82nd Airborne — to West Asia. Analysts outline three high-risk missions: seizing Kharg Island (90% of Iran’s oil exports), securing nuclear material, or breaking Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has warned it will mine the entire Persian Gulf in response. Even Republican lawmakers are demanding answers. Trump’s allies push for boots on the ground, while veterans warn of a dangerous new quagmire.