U.S. Visas To Get Costlier: Trump Hikes Premium Processing Fees For All Visas | Details

Updated: 14 Jan 2026, 10:38 pm IST

USCIS Premium Processing Fees HIKE Starting March 1! H-1B, L-1, O-1, green card (I-140), F/J/M student visas & OPT/STEM-OPT fast-track costs rise sharply—H-1B/L-1 jumps $160 to $2,965, student amendments to $2,075, OPT fast-processing to $1,780. Indians (largest applicants) hit hardest amid backlog & visa uncertainty. Inflation-indexed increase tightens skilled worker pipeline.