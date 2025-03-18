Tensions escalated in the Red Sea as the United States carried out a significant wave of airstrikes against Yemens' Houthi rebels over the weekend. The strikes came in response to Houthis’ continued assaults on military and commercial vessels traversing one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Amid the entire power struggle on the red sea, how will the global business dynamics change for the entire world and especially for emerging economies. #donaldtrump #iran #saudiarabia #middleeast #ayatollah #sensex #sharemarket #stockmarket #oil #gaza #israel #donaldtrump #trump #elonmusk #iraq #drones #drone #live #petrol #diesel #abhinav #abhinavtrivedi #worldnews #houthi #redsea #sea #ocean #merchantnavy #navy #commerce #shipping #india #businessnews #investing
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.