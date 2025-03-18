Hello User
Business News/ Videos / USA Vs Houthi: How Global Business & Trade Will Cripple From The Power Struggle In The Red Sea

USA Vs Houthi: How Global Business & Trade Will Cripple From The Power Struggle In The Red Sea

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 06:46 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi, Livemint

Tensions escalated in the Red Sea as the United States carried out a significant wave of airstrikes against Yemens' Houthi rebels over the weekend. The strikes came in response to Houthis’ continued assaults on military and commercial vessels traversing one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Amid the entire power struggle on the red sea, how will the global business dynamics change for the entire world and especially for emerging economies. #donaldtrump #iran #saudiarabia #middleeast #ayatollah #sensex #sharemarket #stockmarket #oil #gaza #israel #donaldtrump #trump #elonmusk #iraq #drones #drone #live #petrol #diesel #abhinav #abhinavtrivedi #worldnews #houthi #redsea #sea #ocean #merchantnavy #navy #commerce #shipping #india #businessnews #investing

