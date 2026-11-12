US-China AI Dialogue: Bessent Says Cooperation Must Coexist With Strategic Competition | Watch

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the United States and China must balance cooperation on artificial intelligence with strategic competition. Under President Donald Trump, Washington has initiated a formal dialogue with Beijing on superintelligence, focusing on AI safety, risk management, model testing and maintaining human oversight in critical decisions. Bessent says cooperation is necessary to prevent technological risks and misunderstandings, but stresses that fundamental differences between the two countries remain. As the AI race intensifies, can Washington and Beijing find common ground while competing for global technological dominance?