Business News/ Videos / US-China On Brink Of MEGA Boeing Deal Despite Ongoing Tariff Tensions

US-China On Brink Of MEGA Boeing Deal Despite Ongoing Tariff Tensions

Updated: 23 Sept 2025, 10:41 pm IST Livemint

U.S. and China near “huge” Boeing aircraft deal worth $100B+ as Trump-Xi thaw trade tensions! Ambassador David Perdue says negotiations are in “last days” for 500+ planes, ending Boeing’s China sales drought since 2017. Timed with UNGA in New York, the pact signals a reset amid TikTok sale and tariff talks. Watch the aviation breakthrough!

 
