U.S.-China Rivalry Over? Trump’s Surprising Message For Beijing From White House

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House, stressing the importance of focusing on common interests between the two nations. Trump recalled historical ties, noting that the pursuit of shared goals has connected the American and Chinese people across vast distances. He highlighted their alliance during World War II, praising the legendary Flying Tigers — American pilots who volunteered to fight in China — and the origin of the Marine Corps phrase “gung ho,” which means “working together” in Chinese.