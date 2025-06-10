Explore
Business News/ Videos / U.S.-China Trade Talks Day 2: Amid Dispute Over Rare Earths, America Hopes China Will Play Ball

U.S.-China Trade Talks Day 2: Amid Dispute Over Rare Earths, America Hopes China Will Play Ball

Updated: 10 Jun 2025, 10:03 PM IST Livemint

Top officials from the US and China will continue trade negotiations in London on Tuesday, aiming to resolve disputes over export controls on key goods like rare earth materials vital to global industries. Hopes for improved relations were reignited by a preliminary deal in Geneva last month, but have since dimmed after the US accused China of restricting exports crucial to sectors such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, and defence. #uschinatradewar

 
