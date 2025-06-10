Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / U.S.-China Trade Talks Day 2: Amid Dispute Over Rare Earths, America Hopes China Will Play Ball

U.S.-China Trade Talks Day 2: Amid Dispute Over Rare Earths, America Hopes China Will Play Ball

Updated: 10 Jun 2025, 10:03 PM IST Livemint

Top officials from the US and China will continue trade negotiations in London on Tuesday, aiming to resolve disputes over export controls on key goods like rare earth materials vital to global industries. Hopes for improved relations were reignited by a preliminary deal in Geneva last month, but have since dimmed after the US accused China of restricting exports crucial to sectors such as automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, and defence. #uschinatradewar