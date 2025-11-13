English
US-China Trade War 2.0: Xi's Bold Response To Trump's Chip Crackdown | Explained

US-China Trade War 2.0: Xi’s Bold Response To Trump’s Chip Crackdown | Explained

Updated: 13 Nov 2025, 12:22 am IST Livemint

A new phase in the US-China tech battle is unfolding as Beijing moves to counter President Trump’s chip export restrictions. Chinese authorities have intervened in the output of the country’s largest chipmaker to prioritise domestic firms such as Huawei. Washington’s decision to curb semiconductor exports has triggered a scramble for capacity and resources in China’s AI industry. Watch.

 
