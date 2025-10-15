English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 14 2025 15:59:25
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 395.50 -0.88%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 170.00 -1.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 287.35 0.33%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,375.65 0.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,495.15 0.03%
Business News/ Videos / US-China Trade War Spirals: Bessent Reveals New Twist On Trump–Xi Summit In Seoul Amid Tariff Chaos

US-China Trade War Spirals: Bessent Reveals New Twist On Trump–Xi Summit In Seoul Amid Tariff Chaos

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 12:11 am IST Livemint

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dropped a big update on Xi-Trump meeting amid amid rising trade tensions between US and China. Global markets have reacted sharply to tariff threats, rare earth export controls, and sanctions affecting multiple companies linked to both countries. Staff-level meetings are planned this week in Washington during the World Bank and IMF gatherings, while the Trump-Xi summit in South Korea remains scheduled for late October.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue