US-China Trade War Spirals: Bessent Reveals New Twist On Trump–Xi Summit In Seoul Amid Tariff Chaos

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 12:11 am IST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dropped a big update on Xi-Trump meeting amid amid rising trade tensions between US and China. Global markets have reacted sharply to tariff threats, rare earth export controls, and sanctions affecting multiple companies linked to both countries. Staff-level meetings are planned this week in Washington during the World Bank and IMF gatherings, while the Trump-Xi summit in South Korea remains scheduled for late October.