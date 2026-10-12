U.S.-Iran Standoff Deepens As Tehran Rejects Trump’s 7 Conditions To Reopening Hormuz | Explained

As the West Asia conflict continues, Iran’s security chief has said Washington’s response to Tehran’s seven conditions is insufficient, with some demands still unresolved. The US replied through Qatari intermediaries. Iranian officials describe their proposal as an effort to rebuild trust and return to an enhanced version of the June interim memorandum of understanding that covered the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear programme.