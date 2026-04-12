U.S-Iran Truce Talks Fail: What Broke Down & What Happens Next? | Explained

Direct US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad have ended in failure after more than 21 hours of intense talks. Vice President JD Vance led the US delegation, joined by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Iran’s side was headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf with a massive 71-member team. No agreement was reached. Vance called it “bad news for Iran much more than for the United States,” stating the US proposal was final. The main sticking point: Iran’s nuclear programme. Washington demanded a firm commitment that Tehran would not pursue nuclear weapons or the capability to quickly build them. Iran rejected the demands as “excessive,” arguing the US failed to win these concessions even during the war. Issues like the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, and war reparations also deadlocked. With the ceasefire now in serious doubt and the 2-week Hormuz window closing, will the conflict resume?