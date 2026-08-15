USS Abraham Lincoln Ends Record 266-Day West Asia Mission, US Denies ‘Crisis’ Claims

The USS Abraham Lincoln is finally heading home after an extended 266-day deployment, one of the longest and most demanding missions for a U.S. aircraft carrier in recent years. The carrier operated under sustained pressure amid heightened tensions involving the United States, Iran, and the wider Middle East. Its prolonged time at sea, including around 200 days in a combat zone, has raised questions about the toll on the crew and the challenges faced by U.S. naval forces during the conflict. The return marks the end of a grueling chapter for the sailors and Marines aboard. Watch the latest updates on the carrier’s homecoming and the strategic implications for U.S. naval operations.