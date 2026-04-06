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USS George HW Bush: Why This U.S. Supercarrier Might Reshape Iran War | Details

The 100,000-tonne Nimitz-class carrier USS George HW Bush has departed Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, with its full strike group — including 3 Arleigh-Burke destroyers, over 5,000 personnel, and 60–70 aircraft. US media reports say the group is heading to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility, the heart of the Iran conflict. This is the final Nimitz-class carrier and the most powerful warship in the US fleet. The timing is striking: just days after President Trump claimed the war would end in “2 to 3 weeks” and that Iran would be brought “back to the Stone Ages.” Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R Ford — America’s most advanced carrier — is sidelined in Croatia after a laundry room fire.

Livemint
Published6 Apr 2026, 09:52 PM IST
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USS George HW Bush: Why This U.S. Supercarrier Might Reshape Iran War | Details
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