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USS Tripoli: This U.S. Warship Is Heading Towards Strait Of Hormuz Amid Iran War | Details

USS Tripoli Amphibious Assault Ship Heads Toward Strait of Hormuz – Reinforcing US Forces Amid Iran War! The 50,000-ton USS Tripoli, carrying over 2,000 Marines from the 31st MEU, F-35 fighters, V-22 Ospreys, MH-60 helicopters, and landing craft, is sailing south of Sri Lanka toward the North Arabian Sea. Expected to enter the conflict zone by March 22–23, it will likely reinforce the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group near the Gulf. With Iran threatening the Strait of Hormuz (one-fifth of global oil trade), the US may use the ship to escort tankers, secure navigation, or conduct coastal operations if escalation continues.

Livemint
Published20 Mar 2026, 10:14 PM IST
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USS Tripoli: This U.S. Warship Is Heading Towards Strait Of Hormuz Amid Iran War
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