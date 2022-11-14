‘Uunchai,’ ‘Black Panther’ new releases in cinemas

Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 10:49 PM IST

The new film release in cinemas this week, Sooraj ... moreThe new film release in cinemas this week, Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, made around Rs. 1.75 crore on day one. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.