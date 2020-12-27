Vaccine-maker on virus mutation: AstraZeneca India MD on rollout plan

Gagan Singh, MD, Astrazeneca India spoke on the vaccine rollout plan amid virus mutation. Nothing really changes for us from that standpoint. We are on course to deliver what we promised – three billion doses. I’m really proud of our manufacturing and supply chain experts. The engineers, The technical scientists and quality professionals who are working rapidly to apply innovative thinking to meet the challenge of this pandemic.” Watch the full video for more.