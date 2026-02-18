Subscribe

Vaishnaw Apologises After Techies, Attendees Flag Mess On Day 1 Of Summit, Vows Smoother Experience

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for Day 1 Issues at India AI Impact Summit 2026! Speaking on Day 2 in New Delhi, Vaishnaw addressed attendee feedback, saying: “If anybody faced problems yesterday, my apologies… We are open-minded.” Ministry running war room to fix glitches & ensure smoother, more enjoyable experience for global leaders, experts & delegates at world’s biggest AI summit. “We’ll make all efforts,” he promised.

Published18 Feb 2026
