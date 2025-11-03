US Vice President JD Vance’s comments about his wife Usha’s Hindu faith have sparked a sharp response from the Hindu American Foundation. The organization questioned why Vance, who credited his wife for reviving his own faith, would not engage with Hinduism himself. The remarks also reignited online debates over interfaith respect, conversion, and representation within American politics. Watch.
