Vance Under Fire from Hindus Over 'Convert' Call For Wife Usha: "Engage With Hinduism..." | Watch

Updated: 03 Nov 2025, 03:18 pm IST

US Vice President JD Vance’s comments about his wife Usha’s Hindu faith have sparked a sharp response from the Hindu American Foundation. The organization questioned why Vance, who credited his wife for reviving his own faith, would not engage with Hinduism himself. The remarks also reignited online debates over interfaith respect, conversion, and representation within American politics. Watch.