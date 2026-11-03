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Varun Beverages September Quarter: Volumes Sizzle, But Margins Fizzle

PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages Ltd’s (VBL) solid volume growth in the September quarter (Q3CY26) was overshadowed by margin compression. Investors didn’t take this well, pulling the stock down 5.5% on Friday. Watch.

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Published3 Nov 2026, 09:34 AM IST
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Varun Beverages September Quarter: Volumes Sizzle, But Margins Fizzle
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