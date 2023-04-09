Vedanta and Foxconn’s semi-conductor chip manufacturing plans run into trouble | Report

Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:37 PM IST

Indian billionaire, Anil Agarwal had hoped to invest $19 billion on a chip manufacturing facility, but his enterprise has had trouble finding a technical partner and is facing trouble getting government financial incentives according to a Bloomberg report.People with knowledge of the situation stated that seven months after Agarwal announced chip cooperation between his Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the company, so far has failed to partner with a fabrication plant operator. For the endeavour to be eligible for the sizeable financial incentives the government has promised it is a necessary requirement.