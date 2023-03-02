Vedanta stock prices soar after days of losing run; What retail investors should do

Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Vedanta stocks were in green in early morning trad... moreVedanta stocks were in green in early morning trade on Wednesday after Vedanta pre-paid all of its maturities due till March 2023 and deleveraged by $2 billion in the past 11 months according to a statement issued by the group. Is the fall in Vedanta price over? What should the retail investors do? Watch.