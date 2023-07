Vedanta's Made-In-India Chips Ambition Soars Despite Foxconn Setback; 'Partners Lined Up' I Details

Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday said that the company is 100% committed to producing semiconductors for which it has lined up partners. This development has come within 24 hours of Foxconn announcing its plans to establish 4-5 semiconductor fabs in India.