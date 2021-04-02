Home
>Vehicle scrappage policy: How it affects buyers & India’s automobile sector
Updated: 02 Apr 2021, 11:50 PM IST
Livemint
- The vehicle scrappage policy announced by the Modi government is likely to have a significant impact on the automobile industry in the country. Touted as a win-win by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the policy is expected to give a fillip to demand for new vehicles and also create employment. The policy also gives several concessions to people who opt to do away with their old cars. So what does the vehicle scrappage scheme mean for the buyers and the automobile sector in the country? Watch this video for all the details.