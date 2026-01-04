Hello User
'Venezuela's Maduro captured by U.S. Delta Force,' Ghost Operators Back In Action Baghdadi's Fate?

'Venezuela’s Maduro captured by U.S. Delta Force,' Ghost Operators Back In Action Baghdadi's Fate?

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 12:46 am IST Livemint

A dramatic new chapter unfolded in Venezuela as reports claimed U.S. Delta Force captured President Nicolas Maduro in a dawn raid. CBS News cited sources saying American forces struck key military sites before flying Maduro and his wife out of the country. This after President Trump boasted of a “large-scale strike,” fueling shock across Latin America. Caracas declared a state of emergency as crowds were urged onto the streets. The move came just days after Maduro signaled talks with Washington. Now, the region braces for fallout as Venezuela enters uncharted territory.