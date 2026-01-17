English
Business News/ Videos / Venezuela's Maria Machado Thanks Trump, Claims Venezuela On 'Threshold Of Freedom'

Venezuela's Maria Machado Thanks Trump, Claims Venezuela On 'Threshold Of Freedom'

Updated: 17 Jan 2026, 12:02 am IST Livemint

Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado: “We’re on the Threshold of Freedom!” During historic US visit, she calls Maduro’s fall a “miracle,” hails first steps toward true democracy & real transition. Describes challenging road ahead as “complex & difficult,” expresses deep gratitude to President Trump for crucial support.

 
