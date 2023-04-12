‘Very strong economy’, IMF on India’s growth trajectory amid global slowdown | Mint Infocus

Daniel Leigh, the Division Chief of the IMF called... moreDaniel Leigh, the Division Chief of the IMF called India a ‘very strong economy’, as IMF cut down India's growth projection to 5.9% from the the earlier forecast that pegged India’s growth rate at 6.1%. The drop in projections is significant, but given the global economic outlook, this, he said, still makes India the fastest-growing economy. IMF’s Division Chief was speaking to the press during the release of World Economic Outlook report. The world economic outlook is a survey conducted by IMF staff and is usually published twice a year. The reports compiled by IMF economists analyses global economic developments during the near and medium term.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.