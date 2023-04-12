‘Very strong economy’, IMF on India’s growth trajectory amid global slowdown | Mint Infocus

Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Daniel Leigh, the Division Chief of the IMF called India a ‘very strong economy’, as IMF cut down India's growth projection to 5.9% from the the earlier forecast that pegged India’s growth rate at 6.1%. The drop in projections is significant, but given the global economic outlook, this, he said, still makes India the fastest-growing economy. IMF’s Division Chief was speaking to the press during the release of World Economic Outlook report. The world economic outlook is a survey conducted by IMF staff and is usually published twice a year. The reports compiled by IMF economists analyses global economic developments during the near and medium term.