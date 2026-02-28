Subscribe

'Vicious Group...': Trump Says US Targets ‘Imminent Threats’ In Iran | US Iran War News

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has launched “major combat operations in Iran” following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump said the objective is to defend America by “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” The dramatic escalation comes amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. Israel had earlier confirmed pre-emptive strikes, prompting swift reactions from Tehran and global leaders. Here’s what Trump said, why the US acted, and what this means for the region.

Published28 Feb 2024, 03:16 PM IST
