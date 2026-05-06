Vijay Seeks Congress Support To Form Government In Tamil Nadu; Rahul Gandhi Holds Meeting | TVK

Vijay has initiated talks with Indian National Congress after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest force in Tamil Nadu following the Assembly elections. With TVK falling short of the majority mark, alliance negotiations have become crucial for government formation in the 234-member House. Senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have held discussions. Watch.