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Vijay Seeks Congress Support To Form Government In Tamil Nadu; Rahul Gandhi Holds Meeting | TVK

Vijay has initiated talks with Indian National Congress after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest force in Tamil Nadu following the Assembly elections. With TVK falling short of the majority mark, alliance negotiations have become crucial for government formation in the 234-member House. Senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have held discussions. Watch.

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Published6 May 2026, 12:25 AM IST
Vijay Seeks Congress Support To Form Government In Tamil Nadu | TVK
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